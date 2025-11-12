Century Casinos Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Century Casinos ( (CNTY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Century Casinos presented to its investors.

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company operating various casino and hotel properties across the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company recently released its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a mixed performance across different regions. While the East and Midwest regions of the United States showed strength, the West region and Poland experienced challenges.

In the third quarter of 2025, Century Casinos reported a net operating revenue of $153.7 million, marking a slight decrease of 1% compared to the same period in 2024. Earnings from operations also saw a decline of 4%, amounting to $17.1 million. The company faced a net loss attributable to shareholders of $10.5 million, a 30% increase in losses from the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDAR of $31.1 million, down by 6%.

Strategically, the company is focusing on expanding its sports betting operations in Missouri through a partnership with BetMGM, with plans to launch in December 2025. Additionally, Century Casinos is set to open a new casino in Wroclaw, Poland, in January 2026, following the closure of a casino at the Hilton Hotel in Poland due to one-time costs.

Looking ahead, Century Casinos’ management remains optimistic about future growth, particularly with the upcoming opening of the Wroclaw casino and the anticipated improvements in the Polish market. The company is also focused on enhancing its offerings in the West region to boost local engagement and performance.

