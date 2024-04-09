Centurion Corp’s New Hong Kong Student Housing JV

Centurion Corporation Limited (SG:OU8) has released an update.

Centurion Corporation Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture company, Centurion-Lionrock (HK) Limited, which is 60% owned by its subsidiary COIPL and 40% by LionRock Property Limited. The new entity, established with the primary goal of managing student accommodation, has entered into a lease agreement to refurbish a Hong Kong property into a 66-bed student housing facility.

For further insights into SG:OU8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.