Centuria Capital Group Announces Final Distribution for June 2025

Centuria Capital Group ( (AU:CNI) ) has issued an announcement.

Centuria Capital Group has announced a final distribution of 5.20 cents per stapled security for the period ending June 30, 2025, with the distribution comprising a fully franked dividend of 0.80 cents and a trust distribution of 4.40 cents. The Distribution Reinvestment Plan is suspended for this period, and key dates include an ex-distribution date of June 27, 2025, and a payment date of August 19, 2025, highlighting Centuria’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CNI) stock is a Sell with a A$1.51 price target.

More about Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group is an ASX-listed specialist investment manager with $20.5 billion of assets under management as of December 2024. The company offers a variety of investment opportunities, including listed and unlisted real estate funds and tax-effective investment bonds, leveraging its deep sector knowledge and client understanding to create rewarding investments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,286,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.42B

