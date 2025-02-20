Centrica Successfully Concludes Pension Scheme Review

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest announcement is out from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ).

Centrica has completed its triennial review of its UK defined benefit pension schemes, reporting a revised technical provisions deficit of £504 million as of March 2024, down from £944 million in 2021. The company will make annual deficit payments of approximately £140 million until 2027, highlighting the collaborative relationship with pension scheme trustees and improving financial clarity.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, operating in the energy sector. It provides energy supply and services to residential and business customers, primarily focusing on the UK market.

YTD Price Performance: 1.72%

Average Trading Volume: 23,232,710

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.8B

