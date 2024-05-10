Centrica plc Initiates Tender Offer for 2075 Notes

Centrica plc (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has launched a cash tender offer for its £450 million Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2075, offering a purchase price of 100.15 percent of the nominal amount. This strategic move aims to manage the company’s hybrid portfolio ahead of the notes’ first reset date, with the additional intent to issue new similar structured notes, conditional on market conditions and successful completion of the new offering.

