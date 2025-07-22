Centrica Invests £1.3 Billion in Sizewell C Nuclear Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ).

Centrica plc has announced a significant investment in Sizewell C, acquiring a 15% equity stake in the nuclear power project with a £1.3 billion commitment. This investment aligns with Centrica’s strategy to enhance its infrastructure portfolio with regulated assets that deliver predictable earnings and support credit metrics. The project, which is expected to generate 7% of the UK’s electricity demand, will contribute to the country’s energy security and net-zero goals. Centrica’s involvement is seen as a vote of confidence in the UK’s nuclear energy sector and is expected to create thousands of jobs while boosting the local economy.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s overall score is driven primarily by its strong valuation and aggressive share buyback program, offsetting technical weakness. Improved financial performance in 2024 also supports the score, despite historical volatility.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a leading energy company primarily involved in the production and supply of electricity and gas. The company focuses on providing reliable and affordable energy solutions, with a significant emphasis on sustainable and zero-carbon energy sources. Centrica is actively involved in the UK nuclear industry and is committed to supporting the country’s energy independence and net-zero ambitions.

Average Trading Volume: 24,674,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.3B

