Centrica Expands Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest update is out from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ).

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,100,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 134.4300 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. Since August 2024, Centrica has repurchased over 172 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting positively on its market position and corporate strategy.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company operating in the utilities industry, primarily focusing on supplying electricity and gas to consumers, as well as energy services and solutions. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and serves markets mainly in the UK and Ireland.

YTD Price Performance: 2.06%

Average Trading Volume: 22,906,709

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.83B

For an in-depth examination of CNA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.