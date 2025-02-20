Centrica Expands LNG Portfolio with Petrobras Agreement

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

An update from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) is now available.

Centrica has signed a significant Sale and Purchase Agreement with Petrobras for 0.8 million tons of LNG annually over 15 years, starting in 2027. This agreement highlights Centrica’s strategic move to expand its LNG portfolio globally, enhance its market presence in Brazil, and strengthen energy security with a long-term partner. It reflects Centrica’s commitment to the energy transition and portfolio risk management, while Petrobras benefits from reduced market volatility and increased competitiveness.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a prominent energy company listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is involved in providing secure and sustainable energy solutions, focusing on energy security, efficiency, and decarbonization. The company is expanding its global LNG business to support the transition to a lower carbon future.

YTD Price Performance: 1.72%

Average Trading Volume: 23,232,710

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.8B

Find detailed analytics on CNA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.