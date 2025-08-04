Centrica Expands 2025 Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has issued an announcement.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,500,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 164.9300 pence per share, as part of its 2025 buyback programme. This transaction, executed through Goldman Sachs International, increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 430,881,825. The buyback initiative, which began in June 2025, has seen Centrica acquire over 78 million shares, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its improved financial performance, evidenced by better profitability and cash flow metrics in 2024. Technical analysis shows a positive trend, although valuation is a concern due to the negative P/E ratio. The company’s corporate actions, such as share buybacks and strategic investments, reflect a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the energy sector. It engages in the supply of electricity and gas to consumers and businesses, with a focus on the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 25,512,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.85B

