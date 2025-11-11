Centrica Executives Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has provided an announcement.

Centrica plc announced the acquisition of ordinary shares under its Share Incentive Plan by two of its executive directors, Christopher O’Shea and Russell O’Brien. This transaction, conducted on 11 November 2025, involved the purchase of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to align management interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Hold with a £1.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s overall stock score is driven by its improved financial performance and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and historical volatility in financial metrics suggest caution. The dividend yield adds some value, but the lack of earnings call data and notable corporate events limits further insights.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the energy sector. It is registered in England & Wales and has its registered office in Windsor, Berkshire.

Average Trading Volume: 20,672,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.03B

