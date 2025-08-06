Centrica Executes Share Buyback as Part of 2025 Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has shared an announcement.

Centrica plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 2,473,833 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 164.4000 pence per share, as part of its 2025 buyback programme. This move, facilitated by Goldman Sachs International, is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting Centrica’s ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Outperform.

Centrica’s overall stock score reflects a strong technical setup and positive corporate actions, particularly the strategic share buybacks, which significantly enhance shareholder value. However, the score is moderated by a challenging valuation due to the negative P/E ratio and historical volatility in financial performance.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the energy sector. It engages in the supply of electricity and gas, as well as providing energy-related services to households and businesses in the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 25,512,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.85B

