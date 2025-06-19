Centrica Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Centrica plc has executed a significant share buyback, purchasing 3,363,123 ordinary shares at a price of 167.1500 pence per share, as part of its 2025 buyback programme. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing earnings per share and strengthening the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Outperform.

Centrica’s stock is rated highly due to strong technical indicators and a strategic share buyback program enhancing shareholder value. The low P/E ratio further supports an attractive valuation. However, historical financial volatility and nearing overbought technical indicators suggest potential risks.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, operating in the energy sector. It is involved in the supply of energy and related services, primarily focusing on the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 30,792,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.04B

