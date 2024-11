Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has continued its buyback programme by purchasing an additional 1,000,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 115.89 pence each, bringing the total number of shares bought back since August to nearly 97.7 million. This strategic move, executed through Goldman Sachs International, aims to strengthen shareholder value by holding these shares in treasury.

