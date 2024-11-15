Centrica Directors Acquire Shares through Dividend Reinvestment

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc announced the acquisition of shares by its executive directors through reinvestment of the company’s interim dividend under its Share Incentive Plan. The transactions, involving Christopher O’Shea and Russell O’Brien, took place on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £1.221 per share. This move highlights Centrica’s ongoing commitment to aligning director interests with shareholder value.

