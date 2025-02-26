Centrica Director Acquires Shares Reflecting Confidence in Market Position

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has provided an update.

Centrica plc announced that Amber Rudd, a Non-Executive Director, has acquired ordinary shares in the company. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the director’s engagement with the company’s share purchase agreement, potentially indicating confidence in Centrica’s market position and future prospects.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a leading energy and services company based in the UK, primarily involved in the supply of electricity and gas to consumers and businesses. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and operates with a focus on providing energy solutions and services.

YTD Price Performance: 13.06%

Average Trading Volume: 23,401,059

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.56B

