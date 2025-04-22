Centrica Continues Share Buyback Programme

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has provided an update.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 149.51 pence per share, as part of its ongoing 2024-25 buyback programme. This transaction is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting Centrica’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Outperform.

Centrica presents a promising investment opportunity with strong technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics. The company’s financial performance has improved, though historical volatility and debt reliance continue to pose risks. The robust share buyback program and director share acquisitions signal confidence and are significant positives. Overall, the stock merits a favorable outlook, balanced by cautious optimism regarding financial volatility.

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, operating in the energy sector. It is involved in the supply of energy and related services, with a focus on providing electricity and gas to consumers and businesses.

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 29,185,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.43B

