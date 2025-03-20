Centrica Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) just unveiled an update.
Centrica plc announced a change in the voting rights held by JPMorgan Chase & Co., which now holds 5.297522% of the voting rights in the company. This adjustment in holdings may influence Centrica’s shareholder dynamics and could have implications for its corporate governance and strategic decisions.
More about Centrica
Centrica plc is a UK-based energy company listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is primarily involved in the supply of electricity and gas to consumers and businesses, focusing on the UK and Ireland markets.
YTD Price Performance: 7.86%
Average Trading Volume: 25,038,167
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: £7.19B
See more insights into CNA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com