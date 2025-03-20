Centrica Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) just unveiled an update.

Centrica plc announced a change in the voting rights held by JPMorgan Chase & Co., which now holds 5.297522% of the voting rights in the company. This adjustment in holdings may influence Centrica’s shareholder dynamics and could have implications for its corporate governance and strategic decisions.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a UK-based energy company listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is primarily involved in the supply of electricity and gas to consumers and businesses, focusing on the UK and Ireland markets.

YTD Price Performance: 7.86%

Average Trading Volume: 25,038,167

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.19B

