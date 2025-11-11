Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) is now available.

Centrica plc announced the purchase of over 2 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, which began in September 2025. This move, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities, reflects Centrica’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, holding a significant number of shares in treasury while maintaining a large number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Hold with a £1.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s overall stock score is driven by its improved financial performance and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and historical volatility in financial metrics suggest caution. The dividend yield adds some value, but the lack of earnings call data and notable corporate events limits further insights.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company primarily involved in the supply of electricity and gas to consumers and businesses. The company focuses on energy production, distribution, and related services, positioning itself as a key player in the UK energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 20,343,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.03B

