Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program

Centrica plc has announced the repurchase of 1.2 million of its own shares at a price of 137.8062 pence each, to be held as treasury shares. This move is a continuation of its share repurchase program which started on October 10, 2023. The company now holds over 562 million shares in treasury, after spending a total of £305 million on buybacks since the program’s inception.

