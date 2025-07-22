Centrica Advances 2025 Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) is now available.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 4,183,517 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 155.0400 pence per share, as part of the first tranche of its 2025 buyback programme. This move, executed through Goldman Sachs International, is part of Centrica’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders. Following this transaction, Centrica holds 493,009,712 shares in treasury, with a total of 4,843,097,502 shares in issue. The buyback programme reflects Centrica’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its financial operations.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s overall score is driven primarily by its strong valuation and aggressive share buyback program, offsetting technical weakness. Improved financial performance in 2024 also supports the score, despite historical volatility.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, Berkshire. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is involved in the production and supply of electricity and gas, as well as providing energy-related services. The company focuses on the UK and North American markets.

Average Trading Volume: 24,674,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.3B

