Centrica Advances 2025 Share Buyback Programme

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has shared an announcement.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 2,491,697 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 154.0300 pence per share, as part of the first tranche of its 2025 buyback programme. This move, executed through Goldman Sachs International, is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and return value to shareholders, reflecting Centrica’s ongoing commitment to optimizing shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Buy with a £1.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Outperform.

Centrica’s overall stock score is supported by its strong valuation metrics and positive corporate actions through share buybacks. However, technical indicators suggest caution in the short term, and historical financial volatility requires careful consideration for long-term investors.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, operating in the energy sector. It is involved in the production and supply of electricity and gas, with a focus on providing energy services to a broad market.

Average Trading Volume: 26,155,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.4B

