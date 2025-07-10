Centrica Advances 2025 Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) has provided an update.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,549,246 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 157.8300 pence per share as part of its 2025 buyback programme. This transaction, executed through Goldman Sachs International, is part of an ongoing effort to manage the company’s share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Outperform.

Centrica’s stock score is driven by strong valuation metrics and proactive corporate actions like share buybacks and board strengthening. Despite improved financial health, technical indicators reflect weak market momentum, necessitating cautious optimism. The absence of recent earnings call data means other factors weigh more heavily in the analysis.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CNA stock, click here.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the energy sector. It is involved in the supply of electricity and gas, and related services, focusing on the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 27,151,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.48B

Learn more about CNA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue