Centrica Advances 2025 Buyback Programme with New Share Purchase

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,765,135 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 154.6700 pence per share, as part of its 2025 buyback programme. This transaction, executed through Goldman Sachs International, is part of the first tranche of the programme’s extension, which was initially announced in February 2025. The shares will be held as treasury shares, contributing to a total of 478,172,692 treasury shares held by Centrica. This move is part of Centrica’s strategic financial management to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s strong valuation and positive corporate events are offset by weak technical indicators. The company’s improved financial health is promising, but historical volatility requires cautious optimism.

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company, primarily involved in the supply of electricity and gas to consumers and businesses. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and operates within the energy sector, focusing on delivering energy solutions and services across the UK and internationally.

