Centrica Advances 2025 Buyback Programme with Latest Share Purchase

Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 2,009,156 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 165.8100 pence per share, as part of its 2025 buyback programme. This transaction, executed through Goldman Sachs International, is part of a larger effort that has seen Centrica acquire over 80 million shares since June 2025, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CNA) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centrica stock, see the GB:CNA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s stock score is primarily driven by strong technical indicators and positive corporate events, such as share buybacks and strategic investments. However, the valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield temper the overall score.

Centrica plc is a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, operating in the energy sector. It focuses on providing energy services and solutions, and is involved in the production, distribution, and supply of electricity and gas.

Average Trading Volume: 25,512,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.85B

