Centrex Limited Closes Entitlement Offer Amid Financial Challenges

Centrex Limited has announced the closure of its Entitlement Offer due to the appointment of Voluntary Administrators and the failure to meet the minimum subscription requirements. As a result, the company’s securities have been suspended from quotation on the ASX, and all subscription monies will be refunded to shareholders.

Centrex Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker CXM.

YTD Price Performance: 40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,843,643

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.75M

