Central Wealth Group Reports 2024 Financial Results with Notable Losses

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showing a decline in revenue from HK$90,160,000 in 2023 to HK$75,708,000 in 2024. The company experienced a significant loss of HK$83,163,000, attributed to various factors including administrative expenses, finance costs, and share of losses from associates. Despite the challenging financial performance, the company continues to navigate the financial services sector, with implications for stakeholders regarding its operational strategies and market positioning.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on financial investments, brokerage, advisory, and consultancy services. The company also engages in the sale of goods, with a market focus on providing comprehensive financial solutions.

