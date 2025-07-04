Central Wealth Group Holdings Terminates Acquisition Plans Amid Market Uncertainty

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0139) ).

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited, soon to be renamed Smart Fish Wealthlink Holdings Limited, announced the termination of its proposed acquisition of a 49% equity interest in Bright Joy Investment Limited and the acquisition of listed securities due to recent market fluctuations and uncertainties. The company stated that these terminations will not materially impact its business operations. Additionally, the company reported an unrealized loss of approximately HK$213 million from its investment in GIBO Holdings as of June 30, 2025, based on the closing share price.

More about Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 398,087,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$327.6M

For an in-depth examination of 0139 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

