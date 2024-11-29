Central Wealth Group Delays Key Acquisition Documents

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (HK:0139) has released an update.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited announced a delay in sending out detailed documents related to its 2023 Acquisition, originally expected by November 2024. The postponement is due to the need for more time to finalize financial reports and valuations, now anticipated by January 2025. This update is crucial for shareholders and investors tracking the company’s strategic moves.

