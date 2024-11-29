Central Wealth Group Delays Circular Dispatch to 2025

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (HK:0139) has released an update.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of their Circular related to the JV Agreement, originally expected by November 2024, now postponed to January 2025. The company is working with its counterparties to finalize project and production plans, assuring investors there are no adverse effects due to the delay. This update might influence stockholders monitoring the company’s strategic moves and future developments.

