Central Wealth Group Delays Circular Dispatch for Acquisition

The latest update is out from Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0139) ).

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the issuance of a circular related to its 2023 Acquisition, initially expected by January 24, 2025. The postponement is due to the need for additional time to finalize key information such as financial data and a property valuation report, with a new expected dispatch date by February 28, 2025.

More about Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 57,782,944

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$259.2M

