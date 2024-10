Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has announced the cessation of 135,270 share rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as conditions for these securities were not met by the deadline on October 2, 2024. This information is relevant to shareholders and potential investors who track the company’s capital structure and changes in its issued securities.

