Central Petroleum Secures New Long-Term Gas Deals

Central Petroleum Limited has announced the successful conclusion of its gas sale Expression of Interest, resulting in new long-term gas sale agreements with the Northern Territory Government for up to 40.5 PJ, providing revenue certainty and mitigating risks associated with Northern Gas Pipeline interruptions. The agreements, which also include provisions for additional gas supply from new production wells, reflect market pricing and underwrite further investment.

