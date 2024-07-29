Central Petroleum Secures Lucrative Gas Sale Deals

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:NZO) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has concluded its Expression of Interest process, securing new long-term gas sale agreements with the Northern Territory Government for up to 40.5 petajoules, ensuring stable revenue and mitigating risks associated with Northern Gas Pipeline outages. These agreements, effective from January 2025 to December 2030, also support the investment in two new production wells. The agreements reflect current market pricing for gas from proven reserves and aim to boost cash flows and firm production capacity.

