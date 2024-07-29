Central Petroleum Secures Long-Term Gas Deals

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has announced the successful conclusion of its gas sale Expression of Interest process, securing new long-term gas sale agreements with the Northern Territory Government for up to 40.5 PJ of gas over six years, starting in 2025. These agreements aim to provide revenue certainty and mitigate risks associated with Northern Gas Pipeline closures, while also supporting the investment in two new production wells. The agreements ensure market-aligned pricing for firm gas supply from fields with proven reserves.

