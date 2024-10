Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited announced the issuance of 14,598,813 share rights on October 2, 2024, under its employee incentive scheme. These newly issued securities are unquoted and are part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce. The share rights are not intended to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

