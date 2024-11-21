Central Petroleum Issues 15 Million Share Rights

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has announced the issuance of over 15 million unquoted share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move is aimed at aligning employee interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics. Investors might find this development significant as it reflects the company’s strategy to motivate its workforce.

