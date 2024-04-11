Central Petroleum Expands Gas Supply in NT

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (NZEOF) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has signed a new as-available gas supply agreement with Power and Water Corporation to provide up to 8.6 Petajoules of gas, benefiting from the current oversupply in the Northern Territory market. Despite reduced production from the Blacktip field, the company sees potential for increased gas supply as Darwin LNG’s tail gas is expected to decline. Central Petroleum, the largest onshore gas operator in NT, aims to become a major domestic energy supplier, leveraging its expansive onshore conventional gas prospects.

For further insights into NZEOF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.