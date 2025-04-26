Central Pacific Financial’s Mixed Earnings Call Highlights

Central Pacific Financial ((CPF)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of Central Pacific Financial Corp. painted a mixed picture, reflecting both strengths and challenges faced by the company. While there was notable growth in commercial loans and an expansion in net interest margins, the company also grappled with a decline in total deposits and slow recovery in tourism, which could impact future financial performance.

Commercial Loan Growth

Central Pacific Financial Corp. reported a significant increase in its loan portfolio, which rose by $1.7 billion in the first quarter. This marks the first quarterly increase in two years, driven primarily by commercial mortgage and construction lending in both Mainland and Hawaii.

Net Interest Margin Expansion

The company achieved a net interest margin of 3.31% in the first quarter, a sequential increase of 14 basis points. This expansion was attributed to a reduction in funding costs and a higher average yield on investment securities, signaling improved financial efficiency.

SBA Lender of the Year Award

Central Pacific Financial Corp. was recognized as the SBA lender of the year in category two for the 16th consecutive year. This accolade underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses.

Strong Asset Quality

Asset quality remained robust, with net charge-offs at $2.6 million, a decrease of nine basis points from the previous quarter. Nonperforming assets were stable at $11.1 million, reflecting sound financial management.

Hawaii Construction Industry Growth

The construction industry in Hawaii showed significant growth, with its value increasing by 20.3% in 2024 compared to 2023. The industry’s value is forecasted to exceed $14 billion, indicating a strong economic sector.

Deposit Decline

The company experienced a decline in total deposits by $48 million at the end of the first quarter, although there was a minor increase in average balances. This decline poses a challenge for the company’s liquidity management.

Tourism Recovery Challenges

Tourism recovery remains sluggish, with visitor arrivals down 4.3% from 2019 levels. The slow return of visitors from Japan is a significant factor affecting the overall recovery of the tourism sector.

Anticipated Office Space Write-Off

Central Pacific Financial Corp. plans to exit its Operations Center Building, which will result in a one-time pretax write-off of $2 to $2.5 million in the upcoming quarters. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its operational footprint.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Central Pacific Financial Corp. shared positive financial results and strategic plans during the earnings call. The company reported a net income of $17.8 million, or 65¢ per diluted share, with a return on average assets of 0.96% and a return on average equity of 13.04%. The efficiency ratio improved to 61.2%, the best since Q4 2022. Despite the anticipated office consolidation write-off, the move is expected to generate annual savings of approximately $1 million.

In conclusion, Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s earnings call highlighted a mixed sentiment, with strong commercial loan growth and asset quality countered by challenges such as deposit declines and slow tourism recovery. The company’s strategic initiatives and financial performance indicate a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the future.

