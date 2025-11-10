Central Japan Railway’s Strategic Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Central Japan Railway Company ( (JP:9022) ) has issued an announcement.

Central Japan Railway Company has repurchased 3,451,700 shares of its common stock for a total of 14.49 billion yen during October 2025. This move is part of a broader plan authorized by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 48 million shares, representing 4.95% of the company’s issued shares, by February 2026, potentially impacting shareholder value and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9022) stock is a Hold with a Yen4077.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Central Japan Railway Company stock, see the JP:9022 Stock Forecast page.

More about Central Japan Railway Company

Central Japan Railway Company operates in the railway industry, primarily focusing on providing transportation services. It is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 39.47%

Average Trading Volume: 2,786,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4032.4B

For an in-depth examination of 9022 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue