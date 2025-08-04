Central Japan Railway Executes Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Central Japan Railway Company ( (JP:9022) ) has issued an update.

Central Japan Railway Company has repurchased 3,819,000 shares of its own common stock for approximately 12.7 billion yen, as part of a broader repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors. This move is part of a strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial stability and future prospects.

Central Japan Railway Company operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on railway services. It is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Premier Market of the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 21.96%

Average Trading Volume: 2,345,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3540.4B

