Central Glass Co., Ltd. Revises FY2025 Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

An announcement from Central Glass Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4044) ) is now available.

Central Glass Co., Ltd. reported that its financial results for the first half of FY2025 exceeded previous forecasts due to factors like yen depreciation and increased sales in certain product lines. However, the company revised its full-year forecast downward, anticipating challenges such as intensified competition in the lithium-ion battery sector, which may impact sales and profits.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4044) stock is a Hold with a Yen3311.00 price target.

More about Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd. operates in the glass manufacturing industry, focusing on products such as glass fibers for automotive applications and fertilizer products. The company is listed under the security code 4044 on the TSE Prime market.

Average Trading Volume: 56,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen80.16B

