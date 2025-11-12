Central Glass Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Financial Performance for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Central Glass Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4044) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Central Glass Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales and profits decreasing compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains a stable financial position and has announced a consistent dividend payout, indicating a commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4044) stock is a Hold with a Yen3311.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Central Glass Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4044 Stock Forecast page.

More about Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd. operates in the glass industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company primarily focuses on the production and sale of glass products.

Average Trading Volume: 56,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen80.16B

