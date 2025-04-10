Central China Real Estate Sees Strong Sales Growth in March 2025

An announcement from Central China Real Estate ( (HK:0832) ) is now available.

Central China Real Estate Limited reported a significant increase in its contracted sales for March 2025, achieving RMB540 million, a 21.2% rise from the previous year. The company also saw a 42.9% increase in contracted sales gross floor area, although the average selling price per square meter decreased by 15.2%. For the first quarter of 2025, the company achieved total contracted sales of RMB2,110 million, marking a 15.1% year-on-year increase, with a 22.7% rise in total contracted sales GFA, despite a 6.2% decrease in average selling price per square meter. These figures indicate a robust sales performance, reflecting strong market demand and effective sales strategies, although the decrease in average selling prices suggests competitive pricing pressures.

Central China Real Estate Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and sales. The company is primarily engaged in the development of residential properties in China, catering to a growing market demand for housing.

