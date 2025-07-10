Central China Real Estate Reports Mixed Sales Performance for June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
- Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.
Central China Real Estate ( (HK:0832) ) has shared an announcement.
Central China Real Estate Limited reported unaudited contracted sales data for June 2025, achieving RMB1,050 million in property sales, marking an 8.7% year-on-year increase. The gross floor area sold was 160,130 sq.m., up 16.9% from the previous year, although the average selling price per square meter decreased by 7.0%. For the first half of 2025, total property sales reached RMB4,440 million, a slight decrease of 1.2% compared to the previous year, with a 5.0% increase in total contracted sales GFA and a 6.0% decrease in average selling price per sq.m. These figures indicate a mixed performance with growth in sales volume but a decline in pricing, reflecting potential market pressures.
More about Central China Real Estate
Central China Real Estate Limited is a company engaged in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and sales primarily in China.
Average Trading Volume: 1,010,560
Current Market Cap: HK$288.7M
See more insights into 0832 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.