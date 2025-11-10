Central China Real Estate Reports Decline in October 2025 Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Central China Real Estate ( (HK:0832) ) has provided an announcement.

Central China Real Estate Limited reported unaudited contracted sales data for October 2025, revealing a significant year-on-year decline. The company achieved property contracted sales of RMB561 million, a 41.1% decrease compared to the previous year, with a contracted sales gross floor area of 80,916 square meters, down by 49.3%. Despite the decrease in sales volume, the average selling price per square meter increased by 15.5% to RMB6,933. Over the ten months ending October 2025, total contracted sales amounted to RMB6,682 million, marking a 12.1% decrease year-on-year, with a total contracted sales GFA of 1,051,175 square meters, a 7.9% decline. The average selling price per square meter for this period decreased by 4.6% to RMB6,357. The announcement highlights challenges in the property market, impacting the company’s sales performance and indicating potential caution for investors.

More about Central China Real Estate

Central China Real Estate Limited is a company operating in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and sales. The company is involved in the construction and sale of residential and commercial properties, primarily targeting the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 426,228

Current Market Cap: HK$252.2M

