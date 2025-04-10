Central China Management Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Performance

Central China Management Company Limited ( (HK:9982) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Central China Management Company Limited reported a significant decrease in its contracted gross floor area (GFA) for the first quarter of 2025, with a 73.2% drop compared to the same period in 2024. The company managed to secure only one new project in March 2025, indicating potential challenges in project acquisition. Despite managing 250 projects with a total GFA of nearly 30 million square meters, the company’s contracted sales also saw a decline, with a 29.1% decrease in revenue and a 27.8% drop in sales GFA year-on-year. The average selling price per square meter also slightly decreased by 1.9%, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Central China Management Company Limited operates in the real estate management industry, focusing on managing a wide range of projects across various provinces in China. The company provides services related to the management of contracted projects, with a significant presence in Henan province and expanding operations in other regions.

