Central China Management Reports Decline in Contracted GFA for H1 2025

An update from Central China Management Company Limited ( (HK:9982) ) is now available.

Central China Management Company Limited reported a decrease in newly contracted gross floor area by 47.3% for the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year, reflecting a challenging market environment. Despite the decline in contracted sales and GFA, the company continues to manage a substantial portfolio of projects, with a total GFA under management of nearly 30 million sq. m., and is expanding its presence outside Henan province.

Central China Management Company Limited operates in the real estate management industry, focusing on managing and contracting projects primarily in Henan province, China, with expansion into other provinces.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$425.2M

