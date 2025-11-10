Central China Management Reports Decline in 2025 Operating Metrics

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Central China Management Company Limited ( (HK:9982) ) has issued an announcement.

Central China Management Company Limited reported a significant decline in its operating metrics for the ten months ending October 2025, with a 52.3% decrease in newly contracted gross floor area compared to the previous year. The company managed 247 projects with a total gross floor area of over 29 million square meters, but faced a 19.7% drop in contracted sales, indicating challenges in maintaining growth and expansion outside its primary market of Henan province.

More about Central China Management Company Limited

Central China Management Company Limited operates in the real estate management industry, focusing on managing a substantial portfolio of projects primarily in Henan province and expanding into other regions. The company oversees numerous projects, offering services related to the management of gross floor areas across various provinces in China.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$425.2M

