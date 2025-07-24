Central China Management Announces Executive Resignation and Continued Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Central China Management Company Limited ( (HK:9982) ) has issued an announcement.

Central China Management Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Duan Juwei as an executive director due to family reasons, effective from July 24, 2025. The company also noted the continued suspension of its trading shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which has been in effect since April 2, 2024, advising shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution.

More about Central China Management Company Limited

Central China Management Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the management sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with a focus on providing management services.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$425.2M

For detailed information about 9982 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue