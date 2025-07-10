Central Asia Metals Reports Stable H1 2025 Operations and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Central Asia Metals ( (GB:CAML) ) has issued an update.

Central Asia Metals PLC reported its H1 2025 operations update, highlighting zero lost time injuries and stable production levels at its Kounrad and Sasa sites. The company is advancing its Sasa capital projects, including a dry stack tailings plant and paste-fill mining transition, while revising production guidance for zinc and lead. Additionally, exploration activities are ongoing in Scotland and Kazakhstan, with financial stability reflected by a net cash position of $42.9 million. The company also announced a revised takeover offer for New World Resources Ltd, valuing it at approximately A$230 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CAML) stock is a Buy with a £230.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:CAML is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is driven by strong financial stability and attractive valuation metrics. Positive corporate events further enhance the company’s growth outlook, while technical indicators suggest a balanced stock position.

Central Asia Metals, a UK-based company listed on AIM, operates the Kounrad copper recovery plant in Kazakhstan and the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia. The company also has an 80% stake in CAML Exploration for early-stage projects in Kazakhstan and a 28.4% interest in Aberdeen Minerals Ltd, focusing on base metals in Scotland.

